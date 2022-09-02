The MSE equity price index extended Thursday's decline as it slipped by a further 0.4% to 3,592.693 points. The drop in the share prices of BOV and HSBC outweighed the gains in MIA, Mapfre Middlesea and Loqus while Lombard Bank Malta plc traded unchanged at the €1.95 level across 1,501 shares. Overall trading activity in equities contracted further to €0.04 million.

Bank of Valletta plc shed 2.3% to the 85c level on volumes totalling 40,196 shares.

Also in the retail banking sector, HSBC Bank Malta plc moved back to the 72c level (-4%) albeit on trivial volumes.

Malta International Airport plc advanced by 0.8% to recapture the €5.95 level on 235 shares.

Low trading activity also took place in the shares of Mapfre Middlesea plc which rebounded by 1.3% to the €1.52 level.

A single deal of 10,000 shares lifted the share price of Loqus Holdings plc to the 19c level (+26.7%).

The RF MGS Index rebounded by 0.19% from Thursday's record low to 915.809 points. Despite Friday's uptick, the index still recorded the sharpest weekly decline in 11 weeks amid rising expectations of higher interest rates in the months ahead. On the economic front, fresh data in the US shows confirmed the underlying strength of the country’s labour market. Meanwhile, the G7 announced a cap on the price of Russian oil which is also intended to limit market fluctuations.

