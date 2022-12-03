The MSE Equity Total Return Index (MSE) closed the week 0.2% higher at 7,523.406 points. Total weekly turnover declined considerably, as it dropped from €0.6m last week, to €0.2m this week. Trading activity included the exchange of 12 equities, five of which gained, while four declined.

The MSE MGS Total Return Index ended the week 0.4% higher at 896.9 points. The 2.1% MGS 2039 (I) gained 4.1% to close at €83.25, ending the week as the best performer. On the other hand, the 1.8% MGS 2051 (I) suffered the biggest drop, as it declined by 19.8%, to close at €65.

The MSE Corporate Bonds Total Return Index declined by 0.5%, to end the week at 1,113.753 points. The 3.25% APS Bank plc Unsecured Sub € 2025-2030 was the best performer, as it gained 5%, to close at €94.50. On the other hand, the 3.5% Bank of Valletta plc € Notes 2030 S2 T1 suffered the biggest decline, as it shed 5.6%, to €85.

Top 10 Market Movers

Bank of Valletta plc (BOV) shares gained 2.3% to close at €0.89. The banking equity was exchanged 31 times on a volume of 175,430 shares, with trading turnover amounting to €151,581. During the week, BOV shares traded between an intra-week low of €0.85 and an intra-week high of €0.89.

HSBC Bank Malta plc (HSBC) trended 2.1% higher to the €0.73 level, as seven deals worth €24,635 were recorded. On a year-to-date basis, HSBC shares are down by 20.7%.

Similarly, APS Bank plc shares closed at €0.60, a 0.8% increase on last week’s closing price. The bank’s shares were traded three times on a volume of 5,790 shares.

Lombard Bank Malta plc declined by 0.9% to close at €1.08, as 200 shares changed ownership on a single trade.

The share price of Malta International Airport plc rose by 0.9% to gain the €5.75 level during last Monday’s trading session, a level it managed to maintain for the rest of the week. This increase was a result of two small trades of 670 shares.

MIDI plc shares plummeted by 11.4%, as one trade worth €1,250 was recorded. The company’s price per share closed at €0.25. Since January, the Company’s share value has declined by 41.9%.

RS2 Software plc experienced a 0.8% decline, as the equity closed at €1.24, €0.01 lower than last week’s closing price. Two trades involving the exchange of 4,000 shares were recorded.

Hili Properties plc shed 0.9% to end the week at €0.22. Trading activity included two deals across 18,500 shares, and a trading turnover of €4,070.

Loqus Holdings plc was this week’s best performing equity, as the company’s share price closed at €0.19, to gain 22.6%. This increase was a result of one trade worth €570.

Mapfre Middlesea plc shares kept hold of the €1.50 level, as two transactions during last Tuesday’s trading session were recorded. Trading turnover tallied to €3,489.

Company Announcements

The board of PG plc will be convening on December 15, 2022 to consider, and if deemed fit, approve the interim unaudited financial statements for the six-month financial period covering May 1, 2022 to October 31, 2022. Furthermore, the Board of Directors resolved to distribute a net interim dividend of €2.25m, equivalent to €0.02 net per ordinary share. The dividend will be paid on December 9, 2022.

The board of Harvest Technology plc announced that it has agreed to distribute an interim net dividend of €227,806, equivalent to €0.01 per share. Payment of the dividend shall be affected on or around December 20, 2022. In addition, the company announced that it took further measures to diversify its client base and that several multi-million Euro contracts, which were expected to start in 2022 will now start in 2023.

Loqus Holdings plc announced that the forthcoming Annual General Meeting of the Company shall be held on the January 31, 2023.

