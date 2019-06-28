Bank of Valletta has said that it is already taking action to meet the reforms laid down by the European Central Bank, and that it is committed to investing to ensure this was done.

The Sunday Times of Malta reported on a letter received by the bank from its local regulator, the MFSA, which recommended a number of actions to the bank, pointing out shortcomings at board and management level.

The bank was given until Friday to confirm what action it would take. Although the ECB only made recommendations, the bank’s rating could be downgraded if it fails to take action, which would have profound implications.

In a company announcement on Monday, the bank said it has already submitted to both the ECB and to the MFSA a multi-year transformation programme aimed at addressing all of the issues raised by the regulators.

“The bank is fully committed to this programme. It has already engaged the services of experienced global consultants that will assist the bank in conducting its transformation programme to strengthen the bank’s overall infrastructure, governance and controls and the risk culture at all levels of the bank,” it said.

The bank blamed “higher regulatory demands which are forcing banks with international operations to de-risk aggressively”.