Bank of Valletta has recently upgraded its internet banking system and Securekey to further safeguard customers’ security when effecting payments.

The black BOV Securekey has been replaced with a digital key BOV Signatures which can be accessed through one’s smartphone or with a new upgraded physical Securekey.

Customers carrying out financial transactions are now requested to enter the last five digits of the account that they would like to transfer money to, together with the payment amount. This authenticates the transaction, providing further protection for customers by strengthening their online banking security and reducing the opportunity for fraud.

In order to make the payment process as simple and fast as possible, while at the same time retaining the additional layers of security, customers using the digital key can use a new function Cronto to authorise and authenticate their transactions.

Instead of entering the account digits and payment amount, customers can simply scan the Cronto image on their BOV mobile app and enter the code that appears on to their BOV internet banking.

To start using BOV Signatures and the Cronto function for fast and easy payments through the BOV internet banking, customers can download the BOV mobile banking app free of charge from Google Play or App Store.

For more information and user guides, customers can visit https://www.bov.com/content/bov-mobile-banking.