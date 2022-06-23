People aged 60 and over will be given priority at Bank of Valletta’s branch network on two mornings a week, the bank has announced.

The fast-track cashiering service will be available on Fridays and Saturdays when branches will open 15 minutes earlier and will operate between 8.15 and 9.30am.

Eligible customers must produce their 60+ identity card to avail of the service, which begins on Friday.

The bank said it has focused significantly on enhancing its internet and mobile banking channels so that customers can see to their banking requirements with greater ease and efficiency.

Nonetheless, it will continue to support, in equal measure, customers who still prefer to perform their daily transactions physically at the branch, many of whom are older people.

Through this initiative, these customers will avoid having to wait to be serviced.

BOV said it will also be carrying out educational initiatives explicitly targeted at this age group to create more awareness around the use of alternative channels in a bid to improve age-friendly banking and support active ageing.

Chief retail banking officer Kenneth Farrugia said that following the lifting of the COVID-19 health protocols, the bank is introducing new initiatives to further strengthen the delivery of its various banking services through its customer service touchpoints.

"Whilst the bank is continuing to invest in its digital channels, the bank is equally focused to ensure that customers can service their requirements with the same degree of ease through the 30 branches that the bank is operating across Malta and Gozo giving due consideration to the most vulnerable members of society," he said.