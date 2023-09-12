Bank of Valletta is introducing a new online booking system, through which customers who wish to make an appointment with a BOV branch can do so with ease and comfort, without having to make a phone call or personally visit a branch. This booking system has been introduced and tested with success at the bank’s Birżebbuġa, Żejtun and Marsaxlokk branches, and is now in the process of being rolled out across the bank’s entire network.

The online booking system offers many user-friendly and convenient features. It allows users to easily identify available time slots within the calendar of their preferred branch, select the desired time, input other details, and confirm the appointment. Users can also modify appointments made and set up automated notifications and reminders. Users will also be notified of any documentation that they would be required to bring with them. These features will ensure that customers are well-prepared for the appointments they have set.

Another key feature of the system is that it can be accessed and managed seamlessly from any device. This integration simplifies the booking process, with changes made on one platform automatically updated in other platforms, providing real-time access to information on appointments set.

Speaking about the latest innovation, Theodoros Papadopoulos, Chief Digital Officer at Bank of Valletta said that this initiative is the result of cross-functional collaboration between several teams within the bank, with the retail network providing invaluable input in the system’s introduction.

“Streamlining our appointment scheduling process is part of our objective of offering greater efficiency to both our people and external customers. We know, through extensive research and customer feedback, that some people prefer to book and hold appointments remotely. We therefore crafted the system around these important bits of information, offering virtual meetings for some selected services and making the booking service available on mobile devices. Extensive customer testing was also part of the process to ensure full useability. We look forward to seeing our customers benefit from the new system, improving waiting times and the overall customer experience.”

Anyone wishing to make an appointment with Birżebbuġa, Żejtun, or Marsaxlokk branch can access the portal at https://myappointment.bov.com/. Other branches are being added and will soon be accessible through the portal. For any other queries customers may call the bank’s customer service centre on 2131 2020 or visit www.bov.com.