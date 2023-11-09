Bank of Valletta is warning customers to be wary of a series of new scams.

Some are in the form of an SMS message that includes links to fake sites, claiming that customers’ debit or credit cards have been blocked, or that their password has been locked. Such messages ask potential victims to click on the link to release their cards or passwords.

Potential victims are also being sent alerts about transaction authorisations, asking customers to insert their card data to cancel transactions if these are not authorised.

Still other SMSs warn customers that their mobile signature is restricted and ask them to log onto a site guising as a BOV internet or mobile login to release the signature.

BOV warned that some SMSs are being received in the same thread of messages that legitimately originate from the bank, deceiving customers into believing that BOV is sending this message.

Fraudsters are also using emails to dupe potential victims.

"These latest scams are designed to trick potential victims into taking urgent action and give out sensitive financial information such as bank account numbers, passwords, card details, or authorising financial transactions.

"It is important to keep in mind that BOV does not send SMSs containing links to websites. Customers should never click on links that appear in SMS messages, even if these appear in bank SMS threads, and should never give out sensitive information," the bank said in a statement.

The bank added it would not ask for account or card numbers in full, card CVV details (the 3 digits at the back of the card), card PINS, internet or mobile banking passwords, codes, signatures, one-time passwords, or multi-factor authentication.

Bank employees will never ask customers for information that leads them to carry out financial transactions over the phone.

When in doubt customers are urged to contact the bank immediately.

Calling the number 2131 2020 will direct them to the legitimate BOV Customer Service Centre, where they can verify any calls or SMSs that they have received.