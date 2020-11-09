Bank of Valletta has just launched a fast-account opening service, which is ideal for new customers, such as pensioners, social security benefit receivers, individuals who are financially dependent on someone else or employees with an annual salary of up to €50,000.

The BOV Fast-Account Service provides new customers with the convenience of opening a savings account from over the phone, drastically reducing queueing and waiting time.

“These past few years, opening a bank account has become an onerous process due to stringent regulatory requirements. We are committed to transform our service offering to one that is faster, more straightforward and customer centric,” said Geoffrey Ghigo, head of the branch network at Bank of Valletta.

“The concept behind our new BOV Fast-Account Service is very simple, and the onboarding interview is done over the phone. Following that, the customer visits a preferred branch at an agreed date and time simply to sign the documentation and pick up the account-opening pack.”

“Not every new account opening can be done over the phone, but we estimate that around 80 per cent of new personal accounts can be opened through this express service.

Customers benefit because they spend less time at the bank or waiting in queue,” Ghigo added.

To be eligible for this service, one has to be a new customer for the bank and must not hold any BOV products or services. Funds deposited in the new bank account have to be earned in Malta and must be deposited through direct credit. Once the account is opened, the new customer will be provided with a free BOV Cashlink Card to pay for purchases and to use at ATMs and BOV Internet and Mobile Banking to carry out financial requirements anywhere at any time of the day.

To open a bank account, call BOV on 2131 2020 or e-mail info@bov.com and let the customer service representatives guide you. For more information, visit www.bov.com/content/new-customer.