Bank of Valletta has launched a business energy loan’ a financing scheme aimed at assisting enterprises reduce their energy costs.

It launched the scheme together with the European Investment Fund and the government.

The loan provides businesses with benefits to reduce the cost of financing energy efficiency solutions ensuring that these savings provide a direct benefit to the businesses.

Enterprises can take a maximum loan of €750,000 for a maximum term of 15 years at 2.1% interest for the first three years and 3% thereafter, combined with a 2% interest rate subsidy over the first three years.

The loan is available to enterprises employing up to 3,000 employees. It considers other eligible costs, in line with an energy study, such as electric / hybrid car fleets and water efficiency measures.

To assist businesses get a better understanding of potential savings in energy costs and carbon dioxide reductions, the EIB has developed a web-based tool ‘CliMalta’ which can be accessed here.

Businesses seeking to undertake an energy efficient investment are invited to set up an appointment with their BOV branch here, tel: 2131 2020, e-mail.