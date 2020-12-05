Bank of Valletta has launched a new campaign to promote safer contactless everyday payments this Christmas.

Titled ‘A Safe Way to Enjoy Christmas’, the campaign focuses on the simplicity and convenience of paying for one’s purchases through the use of BOV Pay for in-store purchases and BOV cards for online shopping.

“Tap and pay has drastically increased in its popularity with the Maltese, especially during these COVID times,” Franco Xuereb, executive, electronic banking at Bank of Valletta, said.

“Customers who switch to contactless form of payments do not move back to cash and cheques due to their fast transaction time and ease of use.”

Since the beginning of the pandemic, BOV has seen a surge of nearly 30 per cent in contactless transactions, confirming that local payment behaviours are shifting rapidly.

With BOV Pay, customers can make in-store payments with their android smartphone instead of their physical credit or debit card. They simply download the BOV Pay app and save their BOV Visa debit or credit card on their NFC-enabled phone. From then on, they just unlock their phone and tap it on the shop’s EPOS machine and payment is done in an instant.

Garmin and Apple device owners can also make use of this fast payment method by uploading their BOV cards on their smartwatch or iPhone.

The tap-and-pay way is also available for customers who prefer to use their actual BOV card to pay. Purchases under €50 can be paid for by a simple tap against the point of sale terminal without the need to input the PIN. One can still go contactless for payments over €50, but the PIN would then be required.

“Our Christmas campaign is designed to drive consumer awareness, bringing to life the safety aspect of contactless payments.

“At a time when physical exchanges with others and contact with frequently touched areas are highly undesirable, contactless payments are definitely the way to go, as these translate into a safer, faster and cheaper experience when compared to cash or cheques,” Xuereb added.

“So this festive season, opt for contactless as one safe way to enjoy Christmas!”

For more information on BOV contactless payments, visit www.bov.com/content/bov-cards.

https://youtu.be/zRCpFDL65-Q