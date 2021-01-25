Bank of Valletta has launched the BOV Personal Energy Loan to assist customers finance a wide array of green energy products.

The BOV Personal Energy Loan can cover the costs of installation and external connectivity of equipment and fixtures such as solutions that generate renewable energy or increase energy efficiency. These products include PV panels; green roof gardens; solar water collectors; space heating and hot water or cooling generation; insulation; interior and exterior apertures - double glazing and insulation; ventilation, heating or cooling and lighting systems; energy generation household storage and EV household charging stations.

Customers can now obtain low-cost financing to invest in green choices that have a beneficial impact on the environment. This new energy savings loan, which can be of up to €50,000 and spread over 15 years, comes with a number of benefits such as zero processing fees, a low variable interest rate of 2.5 per cent per annum and an interest rate subsidy of 2.0 per cent per annum for the first three years.

“This means that for the first three years, customers will effectively be paying only a 0.5 per cent interest rate per annum on this loan. We have also waived all processing fees and customers do not need any upfront contribution or collateral,” stated Kenneth Farrugia, chief retail banking officer at Bank of Valletta.

“The BOV Personal Energy Loan will help make our lifestyle more sustainable and energy efficient, at a viable and affordable cost. We are certain that through such accessible financing, more families and individuals will be encouraged to invest in green energy solutions. This is very much in line with our ESG commitment to contribute towards cleaner energy through the Bank’s suite of products. We are delighted that through this innovative EU financing product, we can work together with our customers towards a better, more sustainable future.”

Customers who want to make the right energy savings choice are invited to set up an appointment with their BOV branch by calling on 2131 2020 or by sending an email on info@bov.com. Further information can be found on https://www.bov.com/products/bov-personal-energy-loan.

The BOV Personal Energy loan is financially supported by EERE Malta Fund which is co-financed by the Republic of Malta and the European Union under the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF).

Representative example of a BOV Personal Energy Loan based on a loan amount of €10,000 at a variable interest rate of 2.50 per cent p.a. (interest margin of 0.05 per cent plus CLBBR of 2.45 per cent) over a term of 15 years: The APRC will be 2.564 per cent p.a. and the loan will be repayable in 180 equal monthly instalments of €66.84 over a term of 15 years. During the first 3 years of the loan, the interest rate will be subsidised by 2.00 per cent p.a. The total sum payable throughout the term of the loan, assuming the interest rate subsidy of 2.00 per cent p.a. during the first three years of the loan and assuming the variable interest rate remains unchanged, will be €11,477.07 consisting of €10,000 capital and €1,477.07 interest. Without the subsidy on interest during the first three years, the total sum payable throughout the term of the loan, assuming the variable interest rate remains unchanged, will be €12,031.20 consisting of €10,000 capital and €2,031.20 interest. The subsidy on interest may therefore result in a savings of up to €554.13. No processing fees apply on this product.

Disclaimer: All loans are subject to normal bank lending criteria and final approval from the Bank. The term of the loan must not go beyond retirement age. Terms and conditions are available on www.bov.com. Issued by Bank of Valletta p.l.c., 58, Triq San Zakkarija, Il-Belt Valletta VLT 1130. Bank of Valletta p.l.c. is a public limited company regulated by the MFSA and is licensed to carry out the business of banking in terms of the Banking Act (Cap.371 of the Laws of Malta).