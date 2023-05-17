Bank of Valletta is hosting a series of investor education sessions across its retail network over the coming months.

Aimed at the small investor, these sessions are intended to equip those interested with basic financial skills, as well as explain the basics of the world of investments. These initiatives are in line with the bank increasingly taking a leading role in promoting financial literacy, acting as a catalyst in improving financial knowledge and helping customers make more informed decisions when managing their finances.

The sessions will kick off on May 17 at the BOV Mellieħa branch. Another session is being organised at BOV Mosta Investment Centre (Pama Village) on May 23, followed by BOV Qormi branch on May 31 and another session at BOV Gozo branch on June 27.

Speaking about the initiative, Mark Agius, who heads BOV Asset Management, said: “Over recent years, investments have evolved from a peripheral service taken up by the savvy few to a core service offered by several financial intermediaries. Our aim is to educate both current and potential investors about how investments work, while demystifying some of the myths along the way.

“Our experts will also highlight what Bank of Valletta can offer in terms of investments, professional advice and expertise. The BOV Group has always sought to develop this investment offering, so much so that a few months ago, BOV Asset Management was recognised by Fidelity International as its official representative in Malta, thereby enabling BOV Asset Management to unlock a whole spectrum of investment opportunities to the local market.”

Kenneth B. Micallef, from the bank’s Business Development arm, corroborated Agius’s comments, saying: “My team and I strongly believe that by investing our time and effort in educating customers, we’ll build stronger working relationships with them.”

He also mentioned the bank’s active role in the community, with a robust CSR programme and its commitment towards the ESG principles.

“It is crucial that we invest in the financial literacy of our customers, both personal and non-personal. Such initiatives are a key deliverable for our team, and we look forward to building on this initiative and design other educational programmes for our communities in the near future.”

The sessions are the result of a cross-functional collaboration involving the bank’s Business Development arm, BOV Asset Management and the teams across the bank’s network of branches and investment centres.

Sessions will be delivered in Maltese. Participants will also have time to talk to representatives from BOV Asset Management and staff from the branch.

For more information, customers may contact the bank’s Business Development unit on 2275 1122 or by e-mail at businessdevelopment@bov.com.