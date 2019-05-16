Summer starts with a bang for students who choose to join BOV Club or renew their membership. Bank of Valletta has just launched its BOV Club 2019, its most popu­lar package specifically designed for students em­barking on post-secondary or tertiary education.

New BOV Club members or students renewing their BOV Club membership will be welcomed on board with a free gift together with a €50 voucher from Sunlab, Superdry, Topshop, Topman, Eurosport or VIP or a Verbatim 1300Ah Powerpack.

Alternatively, they can choose from a wide selection of gifts at highly discounted prices such as Aerolite cabin suitcase, Ur­banista Stockholm True Wireless earphones, Remington F4 Style Series, Remington Wet2Straight or 1TB USB3 Rugged External Drive.

Students who join BOV Club will also benefit from: a BOV eAccount, which can be managed online 24/7 and has a higher interest rate than a normal savings ac­count; free direct stipend and an SMS notification when stipend gets credited in account; free contactless BOV CashlinkPay or BOV Cashlink Visa, which can be used locally, online and ab­road; free BOV mobile banking app to pay others and manage accounts anywhere, anytime; free BOV internet banking for conve­nient and easy banking; free instant mobile top-ups; un­secured student loans at special rates, including free life co­ver; preferential exchange rates on foreign currency; and free electronic SEPA payments.

Joining BOV Club or re­newing membership is easy and can be done through a number of ways, so students can choose whatever works best for them.

The BOV Club team will be at Mcast during admission week, at St Aloysius’ College Sixth Form during registration, and at the University of Malta during orientation talks to receive applications, open accounts and distribute welcome gifts.

They will also provide support to BOV Club members and answer any queries they may have. Students can also join the club by visiting any BOV branch, on www.bov.com/Assistants/learn-more-about-bov-club.

The offer is valid until October 31, and the first stipend has to be credited to a BOV account by January 31, 2020. Further information and terms and conditions are available on www.bov.com/ bov-club.