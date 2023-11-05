With Freshers’ Week now over, Bank of Valletta is extending the benefits it offers to students through a new and exciting competition.

Open exclusively to existing BOV Club members who have opened their account with the bank during the past two years, this competition is tied to the usage of BOV Visa cards on Apple Pay, Google Wallet or Garmin Pay, further strengthening the bank’s efforts in promoting the use of digital channels.

Speaking during the launch of the Add, Tap & Win competition, BOV chief personal and wealth officer Simon Azzopardi highlighted the bank’s efforts to provide easy banking solutions in line with today’s modern market trends.

“We know that students today have fully embraced digital solutions in their daily student lives, from the purchasing of goods, ordering cabs or reviewing their timetable and exam results.

“This is, therefore, the perfect segment to benefit from our digital offering, as they value speed, practicality and ease of use above all else. To reward those students who use the bank’s digital wallet, we are giving away 10 Garmin Venu® 3 watches in our Add, Tap & Win competition.

Participation is easy. Students just need to add any BOV Visa card to their digital wallets – Apple Pay, Google Wallet or Garmin – and conduct at least five transactions through a digital wallet service until the end of December.

Winners will be randomly drawn at the end of the competition period.

“This is truly a great opportunity for students and we look forward to meeting up with them at the end of the competition,” Azzopardi said.

Students who have joined the BOV Club package between January 1, 2021, and December 31, 2023, are automatically enrolled in the competition, subject to them having reached the age of 18 years until October 1.

Further terms and conditions apply and are accessible on www.bov.com/content/add-tap-and-win.