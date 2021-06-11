Bank of Valletta has launched a new package specifically tailored for those who have graduated with an MQF Level 5 or higher within the past five years. The BOV Club Graduate Package is a mix of financial products and services that will help graduates achieve their personal or business life goals at a lower cost.

“We wanted to ensure that after graduation, we will continue to be right besides young graduates to help them follow their dreams,” Geoffrey Ghigo, head of the BOV retail network, said.

“We want to assist graduates manage their finances as they transition into professional life. After college or university, money will be stretched, so we extended our graduates’ package with discounts and perks because at this stage in life, every bit of extra money will help.”

The BOV Club Graduate Package includes everything one needs to manage finances so as to achieve their life goals − be it personal and business accounts; credit cards; personal, home and business loans; BOV Studies+ Loan; investment plans; and BOV 24x7 services.

So, if you graduated in the past five years, are under 35 years of age and would like to explore lower-cost banking and financial services, get in touch with your preferred BOV branch by sending an online request on https://www.bov.com/Assistants/bov-club-graduate-package.

More information is available on https://www.bov.com/content/bov-graduate-package.