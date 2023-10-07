Bank of Valletta launched the second series of Investor Education sessions across its retail network.

These sessions are intended to equip small investors with basic financial skills, as well as to explain the basics of the world of investments.

These initiatives, together with others already implemented, form part of the bank’s objective in promoting financial literacy, acting as a catalyst in improving financial knowledge within the local community, while also providing customers with the necessary financial information when managing their finances.

The sessions kicked off on October 4 at the BOV Cospicua branch. Other sessions will be organised as follows: at the BOV Żebbuġ branch on October 24 and the BOV Attard branch on October 31, respectively.

Speaking about the initiative, Mark Agius, who heads BOV Asset Management, said: “BOV Asset Management Ltd (BOVAM) has been at the forefront to support financial literacy through investor education initiatives.

“We strongly believe that BOVAM is in a unique position to provide financial education aiming to equip individuals with the required knowledge and skills to make smart financial decisions. In fact, during the last months, we organised a series of investor-education evening sessions at our BOV branches, an initiative that we are planning to extend over the coming months, to other locations across Malta and Gozo.”

Kenneth B. Micallef, head of business development at BOV, said: “Educating our customers about the bank’s products and services is an important investment that we make. We strongly believe that dedicating our time and effort in meetings with customers takes us a long way.

“It serves the dual purpose of passing on information to customers about how they can make best use of our services, while we take it as an opportunity to learn about our customers’ evolving needs which help us to continuously develop our service offering to keep it as relevant as possible. Such meetings also help us to strengthen our working relationships with our customers."

A result of a multidisciplinary collaboration between the bank’s Business Development arm, BOV Asset Management and the teams across the bank’s network of branches and investment centres respectively, these sessions will be delivered in Maltese and participants will also be provided with the opportunity to raise their thoughts to representatives from BOV Asset Management and staff from the branch.

For more information, customers may contact the bank’s Business Development unit at 2275 1122 or by e-mail at businessdevelopment@bov.com.