Bank of Valletta has launched its BOV Club package for students who are about to start their studies at post-secondary or tertiary level.

BOV Club is a tailor-made package for young adults who are about to open their first bank account and receive their first stipend. Through BOV Club, students gain access to the financial products and services they need at this specific stage in their life.

As new BOV Club members, students receive a €50 deposit in their account upon credit of their stipend, and a welcome gift. The real benefits are banking services such as direct credit of their stipend, along with an SMS notification when the stipend enters their account.

Students also gain access to the digital world of banking by means of contactless BOV Cashlink Visa or BOV Cashlink Pay to use locally, online and abroad, as well as BOV mobile and internet banking.

They can also effect contactless payments through the BOV Pay app, the Apple Wallet or Garmin Pay on smartphones or watches.

BOV Club also offers unsecured student loans at special rates, including free life cover and discounted upfront fees on monthly investment plans.

BOV takes pride in supporting the ambitions of its young clients, guiding and helping them manage their money while being a reliable and trustworthy financial partner

The bank keeps regular contact with its BOV Club members via a dedicated portal https://www.bov.com/bov-club.

BOV Club serves as an opportunity for the student to embark on a lifelong banking relationship with the bank, a relationship that will develop as their careers, personal lives and ambitions evolve.

To become a BOV Club member, submit an application via bov.com, send an e-mail to bovclub@bov.com or call on 2131 2020 to set an appointment at a branch.