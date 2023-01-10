The MSE Equity Price Index moved 0.74% higher to 3,607.189 points on Tuesday as gain at BOV outweighed the decline in the share price of Farsons. Meanwhile, two other equities remained unchanged as total trading amounted to €0.05 million.

Most of Tuesday's trading took place in the shares of Bank of Valletta plc which advanced by 6.2% to the €0.94 level as 42,493 shares changed hands across twelve deals.

AX Real Estate plc closed unchanged at the €0.54 level after failing to hold a high of €0.55 (+1.9%) across three deals totalling 20,000 shares. Today, AX Real Estate announced that at a meeting held on 9 January 2023, the Board of Directors resolved to distribute a net interim dividend of €0.0125 per share. All shareholders as at close of trading on Thursday 12 January 2023 will receive the interim dividend on Monday 30 January 2023. This dividend follows the payment of a net interim dividend of €0.0125 per share on 15 July 2022 in line with the semi-annual dividend policy set in the IPO Prospectus.

A single trade of 200 shares left the share price of GO plc unchanged at the €2.84 level.

Simonds Farsons Cisk plc eased 0.7% to the €7.30 level on two deals totalling 250 shares.

The RF MGS Index remained virtually unchanged at 876.494 points as the gains in prices of short and medium-term MGS were offset by losses of longer-term MGS, reflecting a steepening yield curve in line with similar movements across the eurozone. Today, a note published by Goldman Sachs showed that it expects the eurozone to avoid a recession and achieve a 0.6% growth during 2023. The economic improvement is envisaged from better trading activity from China and the lower natural gas prices amid a warmer-than-expected winter.