Bank of Valletta is lifting all restrictions currently in place in line with the recent COVID-19 updates issued by the Maltese health authorities, the bank said in a statement.

This means that the number of customers in bank premises will no longer be restricted; it is no longer obligatory to wear face masks/visors and to take temperature of customers entering bank premises; and meetings can be held face-to-face.

Despite the improved scenario, BOV urges the public to remain vigilant against COVID-19, so that numbers remain low and its level of service is not impacted.

The bank said it will constantly monitor the situation and will take any necessary measures in the best interest and well-being of its staff and customers.