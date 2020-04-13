Bank of Valletta has introduced measures aimed at supporting senior citizens and customers who have been advised to stay at home by the health authorities due to the COVID-19 scenario.

Such bank customers can now appoint a trusted person to carry out their transactions, allowing them to get their banking needs done without having to leave their home.

Trusted persons can do the following on behalf of elderly or vulnerable customers:

• Apply for their FREE Cashlink Card

• Deposit their cheques / pensions through ATMs

• Pay their bills via internet or mobile banking

• Top up their mobile phone via internet, mobile banking or ATM

• Effect other banking transactions through written instructions



BOV’s new measures build on a Central Bank directive to banks introduced on March 25 which allowed such trusted people to cash or deposit cheques addressed to people more vulnerable to COVID-19 risks.

In a statement, the bank urged customers to use BOV internet and mobile banking wherever possible and to ensure that the individual they select as their trusted person has their full trust. assigned to assist them has the full trust of the customer.

For more details about these measures, send an email to info@bov.com specifying the request, ID number, mobile number and branch where you normally effect your banking, or call 2275 3500, Monday to Friday from 8.00am to 4.00pm. Queries sent through email will have a faster response.

Further information can be found on https://bov.com/content/senior-citizens-covid.