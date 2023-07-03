Bank of Valletta and the Malta Film Commission have entered into a collaborative partnership with the scope of providing stakeholders in the local film industry financial assistance for the acquisition of equipment to upgrade their technology to international standards.

BOV CEO Kenneth Farrugia said: “Bank of Valletta is committed to supporting the local film industry and will be working hand in hand with the Malta Film Commission to foster a genuine atmosphere of collaboration. We understand that this industry requires substantial investment and the banking sector can provide crucial support through schemes and services that will be of benefit.”

Speaking about this collaboration, Malta Film Commissioner Johann Grech said: “This partnership underscores our mutual commitment to supporting and enhancing Malta’s film industry. This collaboration signifies the remarkable growth our industry is witnessing and will empower our local service providers to achieve international standards and accommodate the needs of incoming productions. The financial backing from this partnership is a clear demonstration of our joint effort to foster our home-grown talent and bolster our local film studios.

“Together with Bank of Valletta and other partners in the banking industry, we aim to support this sector in a tangible manner so that we can continue improving standards and strengthen Malta’s position in the film industry and make a notable contribution to our economy.”