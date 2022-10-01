Bank of Valletta will be joining hundreds of other institutions across the world to mark Customer Experience Day next week.

Customer Experience Day, an international day held on October 4, celebrates the importance of customers, organisations and people who are at the heart of better customer experiences. To this end, BOV will be holding a number of initiatives between Monday and Friday.

Bank representatives will be showing customers how to use digital channels, while several non-customer-facing employees will join their frontline colleagues to interact with customers and better understand customer requirements. Throughout this week, the bank will also be testing new initiatives with customers prior to launching them on the market.

Additionally, selected BOV branches and investment centres will remain open until 7pm on October 4 and 6, and will offer services related to loans, investments and account opening by appointment. Customers can request an appointment through https://bov.com/content/appointment or by calling on 2131 2020. The branches offering extended hours are those at Marsascala, Mosta, Paola, Rabat, San Ġwann, Sliema, Żurrieq and Victoria; while the investment centres are those located in Gżira, Mosta, Qormi and Victoria.

The BOV Customer Experience Week is in line with the bank’s ESG commitment, strengthening employee relations and providing better financial accessibility to the community, while at the same time contributing positively to the climate through the promotion of online initiatives that reduce emissions generated by commuting customers and staff.

“We have been focusing our efforts on improving the service we offer at our various touchpoints. Customer service is not a department but a philosophy we are adopting in everything we do,” Rick Hunkin, CEO at BOV, said.