On World Environment Day, Bank of Valletta continues to reaffirm its commitment to safeguard the environment as it has done in past years.

During the pandemic, the bank has once again embarked on various initiatives aimed at encouraging both staff members and customers alike to speak up for the environment.

“As one BOV team, we collectively put in place considerable efforts to support and accelerate environment-friendly initiatives,” Charles Azzopardi, executive PR & marketing at Bank of Valletta, said.

“The environment continues to play a significant role in the bank’s Community Relations Programme, where we actively encourage our employees, customers and key stakeholders to give serious consideration towards a greener planet.”

BOV employees are currently engaged in a ‘Go-Green’ initiative, whereby they analyse their unit’s operations to identify areas where they can reduce the negative impact on the environment.

Over one million sheets of paper and 500,000 envelopes are being saved every year

The preliminary outcomes of this initiative were so far remarkable. One unit is saving over 1,500 printed sheets of paper every month by switching physical product information guides to electronic versions.

Another department transformed itself into a completely paperless office and now has self-appointed sustainability champions to ensure that the office remains paperless. The recent ‘Go Beyond the Hour’ campaign challenged BOV staff to take up several environment-friendly tasks together with their families, with the winners donating their prize to their favourite green causes − Żibel, Saġġar and Nature Trust Malta.

“Besides the contribution to the environment through our Environmental and Social Governance strategy, we strive to ensure that the bank’s product suite also includes specifically-designed solutions to encourage customers to take the green leap,” Kenneth Farrugia, BOV’s chief retail banking officer, said.

“In fact, the bank’s range of energy loans provides our customers with affordable financing solutions to support consumers’ transition from carbon dependence to green alternatives such as equipment and fixtures that generate renewable energy and promote energy efficiency. Moreover, we are delighted to see the shift from traditional to digital banking as this is one tangible way of how we can help reduce environment degradation. Other initiatives such as the switching from paper-based bank statements to e-statements translated into a reduction of over one million sheets of paper and 500,000 envelopes are being saved every year!”

Azzopardi added: “Protecting the planet should not be based on sporadic initiatives, but rather this should be our way of living.

“As we mark this year’s World Environment Day, at Bank of Valletta, we look back with pride at what we have achieved together with our customers, employees and other partners. In line with our ESG vision, we will continue to work hard towards meeting the UN Sustainable Development Goals for climate action, cleaner oceans and a sustainable life on land. Now more than ever, we must act for nature, together.”