Bank of Valletta will reopen its Marsaxlokk agency on Wednesday following its temporary closure brought about by COVID-19.

The agency offers non-teller services such as home loans, personal loans, investments, cards and internet banking applications and other banking services requiring discussion with the bank’s specialised staff.

Customers who require cash services are encouraged to use the bank’s digital channels such as ATMs, cards, internet and mobile banking, while those requiring non-cashier services should set up an appointment by sending an online request, email or call 2131 2020.

“Despite the continuous staff constraints and challenges that we have been facing throughout the pandemic, the bank continues to retain its branches open to support and service its customers and local communities in the best possible way,” chief retail banking officer Kenneth Farrugia said.

Bank of Valletta currently operates 40 branches and agencies across Malta and Gozo.

Prior to visiting a BOV branch, customers should check whether it has been impacted by COVID-19 here, the bank said.