Over 100,000 of the Maltese population use the BOV Mobile app, making it the fastest and surest way to send money to family, friends, suppliers or retailers. Now, the BOV Mobile app just got a new update that allows payments to be made to people who don’t have the app or bank with someone else.

One of the most popular functions widely used on mobile and internet banking, is that of settling bills and sending payments to others locally or abroad. Up to a few weeks ago, the BOV Mobile Banking app allowed users to send money to other users by using only their phone number. How convenient is that?

With mobile-to-mobile payments, users would simply transfer funds in the blink of an eye and, whoever received the money, would instantly be notified that the funds are in their account. This feature remains the most convenient way to transfer money among BOV Mobile Banking subscribers.

So what’s new?

Ever tried paying someone, only to find out that they do not hold a BOV account? From now on, wherever you are, and so long as your mobile phone is firmly in your hands, you can simply pay anyone – irrespective of whether they have the BOV Mobile app or bank with someone else. This also applies if the receiver’s bank is outside Malta.

The new Pay Third Party feature on the BOV Mobile app, allows BOV customers to pay anyone who has an account anywhere in the world, through their smartphone. It’s the same function available on the BOV Internet Banking, but now on your phone too! All you need is the IBAN (International Bank Account Number), account or credit card number and other additional details where you want to send the payment including the amount. What’s even cooler, is that if you carry out regular payments to the same person or company, you can create a payment template and, every time you pay, all you need to change is the amount.

The Pay Third Party feature – together with mobile-to-mobile payments, bill payments, mobile top ups, stopping lost and stolen cards, moving money between your own accounts, checking your transactions and viewing your account balances – are all available on your BOV Mobile app to give you flexibility, convenience and total control over your finances, wherever you are, whatever the time.

