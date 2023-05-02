Bank of Valletta customers are being offered the opportunity to invest in a new MAPFRE MSV Life product that will be made available through BOV branches, BOV investment centres and BOV’s private banking arm for a limited period.

The product is being made available until May 8

The Guaranteed Capital and Income Plan 2026 is a single contribution investment linked to Fondmapfre Guarantía VFI, a fund managed by MAPFRE Asset Management, SGIIC, SA, and is designed to distribute three payments equivalent of 3.2 per cent of the initial contribution and repay the initial contribution at maturity. The annual percentage rate equates to 3.01 per cent.

These distributions, along with the initial investment amount, are guaranteed by MAPFRE Inversión SV, SA, provided the plan is held to maturity. The Guaranteed Capital and Income Plan 2026 has a fixed duration of just over three years and two months, with the investment starting on May 16, 2023, and maturing on July 22, 2026.

Additionally, for flexibility purposes, six liquidity window dates are being made available, during which investors can surrender their plan at the net asset value of the linked fund.

Tonia Parascandalo, head of BOV’s Bancassurance Office, highlighted the benefits of the bank’s close collaboration with MAPFRE MSV Life: “Bank of Valletta offers a wide range of MAPFRE MSV Life products, ranging from protection plans, saving plans, lump sum investments, personal pension plans and WorkSave pension schemes. Through these options, we can offer varied investment strategies, such as ‘with profits’ and ‘unit linked’ options, growth or distribution of income, to meet customers’ preferences.”

Simon Azzopardi, Bank of Valletta’s chief wealth management officer, also commented on the new product: “We are pleased to offer this product on the market as we continuously strive to offer more attractive investment options that meet the different needs of our customers.

“This is in line with our strategy to put customers at the centre of everything we do. The Guaranteed Income and Capital Plan 2026 is ideal for those customers who prefer a regular distribution of income and a guaranteed return.”

Investors over the age of 18 are eligible to apply for the product subject to a mini­mum contribution of €5,000. While no charges are applicable, neither to invest nor to withdraw the capital, a five per cent charge is levied if funds are accessed outside any of the liquidity time windows available during the period bet­ween May 2023 and July 2026.

The product is being made available until May 8.

For more information on the MAPFRE MSV Life Guaranteed Income and Capital Plan 2026 visit any BOV branch or investment centre, or this link.