Following the launch of the MAPFRE MSV Life Guaranteed Capital and Income Plan 2027 announced recently, Bank of Valletta is offering its customers the opportunity to apply for this limited time offer from all BOV branches, investment centres and private banking.

The product follows the success of the previous two editions of the Guaranteed Capital and Income Plan which were launched earlier this year.

Speaking about the offer, BOV chief personal and wealth officer Simon Azzopardi expressed confidence that this investment opportunity will prove to be yet another success with local investors.

We had an incredible response from investors

“Earlier this year, the bank already offered similar products to the market following the previous launches by MAPFRE MSV Life. We had an incredible response from investors who are seeking a competitive interest return when compared to traditional deposit accounts, together with a sense of assurance that upon maturity they will retain the invested capital.

“Through constant contact with our customers, we continue to offer attractive investment opportunities that are proving to be very popular and highly sought after. We encourage customers to visit our branches, investment centres and private banking so that we can help them manage their wealth more effectively, with an eye set firmly on the future.”

The MAPFRE MSV Life Guaranteed Capital & Income Plan 2027 is a single contribution investment with a minimum investment of €5,000 linked to the BOV Capital Guaranteed Fund 2027 managed by BOV Asset Management Limited and will distribute three guaranteed payments equivalent to an annualised average return of three per cent should the plan be held to maturity. The payments will be made on December 16, 2024, December 15, 2025, and June 15, 2027.

Subscriptions opened on November 20 and close on the December 2 or earlier if the offer is fully taken up. More information and the full terms and conditions applicable to the product are available at www.bov.com/News/guaranteed-capital-income-plan-2027.