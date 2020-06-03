Bank of Valletta is offering customers interested in buying and selling bonds, shares and tradable securities, a number of convenient options to trade from home.

Through BOV’s eBrokerage service on the BOV internet banking service, customers can forward their stockbroking orders online in an easy and secure manner.

Bank of Valletta is currently offering customers a 25% discount on stockbroking fees for all executed trade instructions sent via the online eBrokerage service. Customers who use BOV internet banking can access the eBrokerage service (my money, my investments, buy or sell securities) and immediately start benefiting from the offer. The discount does not apply to the minimum fee, exchange related or out of pocket fees.

“The BOV eBrokerage service is an easy and convenient way to route trade instructions. It provides our customers with access to both foreign and local non-complex securities such as equities, corporate debt, ETFs, government stocks as well as foreign sovereign debt,” Mark Scicluna, BOV executive responsible for capital markets and institutions, said.

The eBrokerage service is backed by a team of skilled BOV traders who can execute customers’ trade instructions Monday to Friday, 8am to 5.45pm, including on public holidays.

Customers who would still prefer to discuss their investment requirements and options with a dedicated financial advisor or would like to trade in complex financial instruments can do so, by contacting their preferred BOV investment centre.

Authorised advisors will provide free financial advice on local and foreign bonds and equities that match customers’ investment and risk profile, while at the same time helping them achieve diversification in their portfolio.

The BOV investment centres can be contacted as follows - Bir id-Deheb 2275 1377, Gżira 2275 1349, Mosta 2275 1334, Qormi 2275 1314, Valletta 2275 1315 or Victoria 2275 1324.

Alternatively, customers may use this online form here.