A “drastic” decision by Bank of Valletta to close a student’s accounts on compliance grounds has been reversed by the financial arbiter.

The MCAST student, who had been a BOV client since 2015, ran into trouble with the bank after opening a new account in May 2020 for a small enterprise he set up buying and selling mobile phones.

Red flags were apparently raised during a period review carried out by Bank of Valletta as the estimated €12,000 account turnover given by the student upon opening the new account had been exceeded.

According to a recent decision by the arbiter, the bank asked the student for invoices and profit and loss audits to justify the income going into the account.

A Bank of Valletta representative told the arbiter that the bank was not “satisfied” with these documents, giving the student just two months to find an alternative bank before his accounts were closed.

On analysing the student’s bank statements, the arbiter noted the transactions carried out were small ones compatible with his mobile phone selling business.

BOV 'did not bother to speak to student'

The arbiter noted BOV failed to produce any evidence that there was anything wrong with the invoices supplied or explanations for the transactions given by the student were untrue.

BOV should have made more of an effort to speak to the student and understand his business, the arbiter said.

“The bank did not even bother to speak to the student to hear his version and address any doubts they may have.

“The arbiter is morally convinced that if the bank opened a channel of dialogue it would have reached a different decision to the one taken,” the arbiter’s decision reads.

The arbiter said banks should carry out their due diligence in a transparent way while at the same time safeguarding the rights and reputation of their clients.

Apart from ordering BOV to reverse its decision over the account closures, the arbiter also awarded the student €500 in moral damages.