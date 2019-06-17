The Sunday Times of Malta came up with a rather sensational headline on its front page last weekend: ‘BOV given up to Friday to agree to a hefty overhaul’. It gave the impression the bank has been given a final ultimatum by its regulators, and is being pushed at gunpoint to agree to a transformation programme which it is reluctant to undertake.

Nothing can be further from the truth. In an interview carried in the same paper the previous Sunday, I had already said the bank is undergoing a complete transformation programme. Banks with international operations have to conduct transformational de-risking as regulators tighten their supervision as a result of admitted huge flows of money laundering payments through Baltic branches of major European banks.

Last May, the bank submitted detailed plans for the execution of the programme to its regulators, and engaged experienced international professionals to conduct the programme. The two-year programme had been embarked upon with the blessing of regulators in Malta and Frankfurt.

Bank of Valletta had to accelerate the roll-out of a de-risking plan already started in 2018 by the announced divestment of non-core business lines of custody and trusts. The accelerated roll-out involves a more conservative risk appetite for relations with non-resident account holders and accounts of foreign controlled local companies without substantial economic interest in Malta. Many such relationships are being remediated and when not possible they are being terminated.

A high-level transformation team which, according to the leaked Malta Financial Services Authority letter, has to be set up by July 5, has in fact already been set up. This measure had originally been proposed by BOV itself as part of its plan to accelerate the de-risking roll-out. We can do with less drama and more objective intelligent analysis.

With regards the “sense of urgency”, the plan submitted by BOV to its supervisors proposes a two-year timeline even though MFSA are proposing a three-year plan.

The first building block of the transformation programme was the Core Banking Transformation programme, which revolves around the change of the bank’s core IT system to a state-of-the-art oracle platform. That programme is now at an advanced stage and will not only lead to leaner, more efficient processes, but will also serve as the foundation for our future digital channel offering.

The next building block is the accelerated remediation plan. This will be carried out over the next two years. It envisages a full review and update of all customer files, the revamp of the bank’s risk appetite framework and its strategic planning process. The bank will be working to instil a robust risk culture throughout the organisation, from the Board of Directors downwards. Most importantly, we will be taking our anti-money laundering and anti-financial crime defences to the highest levels of quality, by making the necessary investment in skills and systems. We will be at the forefront of Malta’s anti-money laundering strategy, as enunciated by the Finance Minister last Friday.

I will obviously not be addressing every issue reported in disclosing the leaked MFSA letter. The proper forum for that is not the public square, but the continuous structured dialogue between the bank and its regulators.

I will simply comment on the cyber-attack which BOV suffered last February. It was an attack unprecedented in scale and sophistication. And yet, BOV was open for business the following day, with full online services fully operational within the week. No sense of urgency? Despite the problems caused by the cyber incident and its aftermath, and despite the various legacy problems of litigation we have inherited from previous bank administrations – most notably the Deiulemar case – we have quietly continued to grow the bank.

Our interim financial statements, which will soon be published, will bear witness to the strength of the banks’ core operations. And we will continue to perform even as we carry out the transformation programme. We are used to that. We have continued to take the bank from strength to strength even as we were going about the core banking transformation.

BOV is indeed a local success story. There is surely a lot to improve, and we were going about the job quietly and without drama. But we need to work in tranquillity if we are to deliver the expected results. We have, over the past years, witnessed a plethora of crises and money laundering scandals involving major banks all over the world. The legal process took its due course, fines were paid, responsibility was taken and remediation action – usually a derisking programme – was undertaken. All without drama and hysteria. The result is a safer and more stable international financial system.

In reality, regulatory discipline is imposed all the time on banks all over the world. The difference with the BOV case is that regulators’ letters to banks are not usually splashed on the front pages of newspapers.

I appeal for prudence in media reporting when dealing with matters that can affect financial and economic stability. The media has a right to hold operators to account, but should do so without resorting to harmful sensationalism. The financial sector is a fragile ecosystem based on public trust. Serious financial journalism holding operators to account is critical to the wellbeing of the system. Often the same media that exaggerates criticism by regulators to supervised financial operators also criticise the operators for the unpleasantness that a more conservative risk appetite causes to clients that fall outside the more conservative parameters.

I will not be reaping the benefits of the transformation programme myself. My contract as BOV CEO runs out on December 31. I am, however, determined to hand my successor the foundations of a stronger and safer bank, as well as fertile ground for planting the seeds of future successes for Malta’s largest home-grown credit institution.

Mr Mallia is CEO of Bank of Valletta.