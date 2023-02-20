The MSE Equity Price Index posted a four-day losing streak as it dropped by 0.74% to 3,573.132 points largely reflecting the declines of BOV and PG. Meanwhile, three other equities closed unchanged as overall trading activity was muted at just over €20,300.

Bank of Valletta plc fell 3.2% to the €0.91 level on a single deal of 1,587 shares.

Similarly, one trade of 900 shares pulled the share price of PG plc 5.8% lower to a two-year low of €1.96.

Loqus Holdings plc plunged 12% to the €0.22 level, albeit on trivial volumes.

Most of Monday's trading took place in the shares of Malta International Airport plc with 1,587 shares changing hands. The share price of MIA closed unchanged at the €5.65 level after recovering from a low of €5.60 (-0.9%). MIA’s Board of Directors is scheduled to meet on Wednesday 22 February 2023 to consider and approve the financial statements for the financial year ended 31 December 2022. The Directors will also consider the declaration of a dividend.

APS Bank plc remained at the €0.59 level across 7,747 shares.

BMIT Technologies plc stayed at the €0.45 level on lacklustre activity.

The RF MGS Index gained 0.37% to 880.225 points as eurozone yields opened the week at lower levels. While EU natural gas prices are expected to increase in the coming days amid forecasts of colder weather and lower production from alternative sources of energy, natural gas prices are still about 85% below the record levels of August 2022.

www.rizzofarrugia.com