The MSE Equity Price Index resumed its downward trend as it eased by 0.17% to 3,686.445 points. The drops in BOV and PG outweighed the uplift in MIA whilst Lombard and Trident closed unchanged. Trading activity in equities contracted further to €0.11 million compared to €0.15 million yesterday.

Bank of Valletta plc lost 1.9% to the €0.785 level across 57,359 shares.

The other negative performing equity today was PG plc with a drop of 0.9% back to the €2.20 level on 9,371 shares.

Malta International Airport plc added 0.9% to recapture the €5.90 level across 960 shares. Yesterday, MIA published the January 2022 traffic results. These showed that although passenger movements surged to 159,357 compared to just under 40,000 in January 2021, last month’s traffic is 62% below the level of 418,000 passenger movements recorded in January 2020. Looking ahead, the airport operator noted that Q1 2022 is expected to remain challenging. However, the recent easing of restrictions in important source markets coupled with the coming into force of the new intra-EU/EEA regime are expected to gradually restore normality in relation to air travel over the coming months.

Meanwhile, Trident Estates plc traded unchanged at the €1.37 level across 15,998 shares.

Four deals totalling 7,188 shares left the share price of Lombard Bank Malta plc at the €1.91 level.

The RF MGS Index erased yesterday’s gain as it moved 0.45% lower to 1,033.732 points – the lowest level since April 2014. Sovereign bond yields in the euro area surged as tensions between NATO and Russia eased after the withdrawal of a number of Russian troops across the border with Ukraine. On the economic front, preliminary estimates showed that euro area GDP grew by 4.6% in Q4 2021 which is higher than the increase in output of 3.9% in the previous three months.

Across the local corporate bond market, Hudson Malta plc announced that the Hudson Group completed the acquisition of Trilogy Limited. As a result, the portfolio of Hudson Group will now include leading premium fashion brands Calvin Klein, Armani Exchange, Mango, Tommy Hilfiger and Tommy Jeans.

