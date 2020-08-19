Jonathan Young was presented with the BOV Prize in Medicine, an award presented to the student who attains the highest marks in the final qualifications in medicine.

Established by Bank of Valletta and the Faculty of Medicine at the University of Malta, and now its 15th edition, this year’s prize was presented to the winner through an online meeting in line with the current Health Authority recommendations. Dr Young was presented with a commemorative certificate as well as a cash prize.

Charles Azzopardi, executive PR and marketing at Bank of Valletta congratulated Dr Young in the presence of Prof Stephen Montefort, head of the Department of Medicine and deputy dean of the Faculty of Medicine and Surgery within the University of Malta.

This prize inspires students to aim for excellence in their studies

“Particularly during these chaotic times, the bank is more committed to acknowledging the effort and dedication shown by students, to serve as a motivation to excel in their areas of study,” stated Azzopardi.

Montefort explained how the COVID-19 pandemic was challenging for education from both student and faculty perspectives. In this regard, he thanked Bank of Valletta for once again recognising and supporting the achievements demonstrated by the education pillar.

“As a department, we had to adapt to these turbulent moments, and Bank of Valletta have yet again supported this kind gesture. This prize inspires students to aim for excellence in their studies.”