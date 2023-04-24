Bank of Valletta has lent its support to Rota, an NGO that encourages people to use the bicycle as a means of commuting.

Rota proposes solutions for the public to experience the use of bicycles as a viable means of getting from one place to the other, showing their feasibility, health benefits and the fun it gives cyclists. It also acts as a lobby group advocating for people’s rights to travel safely within the space entitled to them.

The bank’s support enabled the NGO to produce an educational clip featuring basic rules and etiquette for motorists encountering cyclists on the road. For example, it shows how drivers should always maintain a minimum of two metres bet­ween their vehicle and a bicycle, while avoiding tailgating cyclists. There is also a road hierarchy where prio­rity should be given to those with less power and speed. Drivers should, therefore, give priority to cyclists; in turn, cyclists have a duty to prioritise pedestrians.

Speaking about the initiative, Charles Azzopardi, head of the bank’s CSR Unit, encouraged members of the public to embrace alternative means of transport that contribute to a healthier lifestyle.

“In recent years, especially since embracing ESG values, the bank has enhanced its efforts to promote a healthy lifestyle among its people,” Azzopardi said. “Bank of Valletta aims at being the ‘employer of choice’ in Malta, focusing on work-life balance, staff well-being and the natural environment. Supporting this initiative by Rota goes hand in hand with other initiatives being undertaken across the bank, including incentives in our latest collective agreement that reward employees who do at least 80 per cent of their daily work commutes on foot, by bicycle, public transport, electric vehicles or carpooling.”

Other initiatives organised by the bank included a survey among staff members to better understand CO2 emissions caused by employee commutes as part of a wider decarbonisation project, as well as a cycling event held by the bank’s Sports and Social Club which saw several colleagues pedalling through country roads in the south-eastern villages of Malta.

“Although such initiatives are still in their infancy stage, we are committed to continually raising the bar for a healthier and greener lifestyle for our workforce, our customer and the general public,” Azzopardi said.

To learn more about Rota and its mission, visit www.rota.mt.