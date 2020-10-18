Bank of Valletta has temporarily closed its Qormi branch for disinfection after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

The bank said the branch will be thoroughly sanitised and will reopen once it is ascertained safe to do so for the safety and well-being of customers and staff.

The health authorities will contact those individuals who might have been exposed to the contagion as part of their contact tracing protocol.

The night safe facility at the branch will be also unavailable until further notice.

The bank's Gżira and Marsa branches are also currently closed due to COVID-19 cases, while the Ħamrun branch is offering limited services.

Prior to visiting a BOV Branch, customers are encouraged to check whether their branch has been impacted here.

The bank regrets any inconvenience caused to its customers.