Bank of Valletta has been forced to limit services at its branches in Qormi in Fgura, it said in a brief statement on Wednesday.

Any customers requiring non-cashier services at either of those branches must ensure they have an appointment to do so. Cashiers remain available at the Qormi branch but cash teller services will not be available from the Fgura branch until further notice, the bank said.

BOV did not provide a reason for the service restriction at the two branches, which comes after the bank was forced to shut down four branches and limit services at four others due to COVID-induced staff shortages.

Any bank customers who wish to request an appointment for a non-cash service – from investments to home loans – can do so online, via email at info@bov.com or by calling 21312020.

Prior to visiting a BOV Branch, customers are encouraged to check whether their Branch has been impacted and the type of service being offered on https://www.bov.com/content/bov-branches-covid

The bank urged customers to use ATMs, phone or internet banking services or card services where possible, to limit the risk of virus contagion.