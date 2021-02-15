Bank of Valletta has revised downwards its credit interest rates on some of its fixed-term deposits.

Interest rates on existing fixed-term deposits will remain valid until maturity. The revised rates will apply for term deposits opened or renewed as from March 2 of this year.

Deposit accounts with a balance between €200 and €500,000, which are fixed for one year, will see the interest rate drop from 0.3% to 0.25%

So will two, three, four and five-year fixed deposit accounts. Interest will drop to 0.25% from 0.4%, 0.5%, 0.6% and 0.7%, respectively.

Interest rates across the Euro Zone are currently at historic lows.

The revised interest rates can be found here.