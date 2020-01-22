Mark Mercieca, Matthew Aquilina and Alexander Gutev were announced as the winners of the BOV Final Year Best Students’ Projects Awards in Engineering organised by the Chamber of Engineers.

Mark Mercieca won the 2018 Mechanical Award with his project ‘Modular Design of a Reconfigurable Cyber Physical Production System’, which aims to explore emerging technologies in the manufacturing field and the impact on the current manufacturing landscape.

Matthew Aquilina’s dissertation ‘Design and Implementation of a Smart Wheelchair’ won the Electrical Award with the design of a smart wheelchair with autonomous and remote capabilities from the ground up.

Alexander Gutev, a graduate from the University of Malta in Bachelor of Computing Science in 2018, won the ICT award with a project that follows the tracking of objects in 3D video content.

Presenting the awards to the winners, Albert Frendo, chief credit business development officer at Bank of Valletta, said: “Engineers make things happen. Such profession inherently propels innovation, creativity and efficiencies which are essential ingredients for creating economic wealth and growth.

“It is with great pleasure that I present the BOV awards to these students who have distinguished themselves and achieved outstanding engineering accomplishments that will leave an imprint on the evolvement of engineering in Maltese society.”

Bank of Valletta is a long-term partner of the Chamber of Engineers. Over the past years, the two parties have introduced the BOV Engineering Student Award, with the aim of encouraging the top engineering students to expose themselves and their projects to international fora, thereby investing in their future.