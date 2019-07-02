The MSE Equity Price Index trended higher for the third consecutive session on Friday with a marginal increase of 0.08% to 4,821.746 points on the back of share prices gain in BOV, RS2 and Farsons.

These offset the declines in Malta Properties, Mapfre Middlesea and MaltaPost. Meanwhile, a further four equities ended the day unchanged. Yesterday’s rebound in trading volumes to €0.53 million was short lived as just under €0.15 million worth of shares changed hands today.

During the first week of July, the MSE Equity Price Index added 0.2% higher due to the gains in FIMBank, RS2 Software, Farsons and MIDI.

Bank of Valletta plc registered a somewhat volatile session as it traded in a range of between €1.175 and €1.155 before closing today’s session 0.9% higher at the €1.17 level across seven deals totalling 27,820 shares.

RS2 Software plc continued to advanced as the share price added a further by 1.2% to reach the €1.64 level for the first time in almost two years. A total of 34,100 shares changed hands today.

The only other positive performer was Simonds Farsons Cisk plc with a 4% uplift to regain the €10.40 level albeit on a single deal of just 190 shares.

On the other hand, Mapfre Middlesea plc slipped 4.3% lower back to the €1.99 level on an insignificant deal of 333 shares.

Similarly, weak volumes were registered in MaltaPost plc as the equity tumbled 12.8% to the €1.29 level on a single deal of 530 shares.

Malta Properties Company plc also trended lower today with a 3.7% drop back to the €0.66 level across two deals totalling 3,250 shares.

Meanwhile, GO plc retained the €4.58 level on very shallow volumes of 530 shares.

Likewise, International Hotel Investments plc traded unchanged at the €0.84 level across four deals totalling 59,600 shares.

In the property segment, Tigné Mall plc held on to the €0.90 level on low volumes of 2,000 shares. The Company today distributed the final net dividend of €0.0131 per share following shareholder approval during the Annual General Meeting held on 20 June.

Trident Estates plc also ended today’s session unchanged at the €1.92 level on just 369 shares.

Following four consecutive days of increases, the RF MGS Index eased minimally lower today to 1,150.393 points as the benchmark eurozone yield rebounded from yesterday’s all-time low of -0.409%. By Friday afternoon, the Germany 10-year regained the -0.35% level after tracking a rebound in US Treasury yields on the back of better-than-expected employment data in the US.

