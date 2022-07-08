BOV’s Żabbar branch will be undergoing renovation as part of Bank of Valletta’s initiative to modernise its fleet of branches and provide a better experience for both customers and employees.

The branch will be closed from July 11 for approximately six months. Clients have already been informed that they can visit the branch in Marsascala. Cashiering services will be provided from the Marsascala branch from Monday to Saturday between 8.30am and noon, while non-cashier services such as home loans, personal loans, investments and applications for new services, will be also available by appointment from the said branch.

The ATMs located at the Żabbar branch will be temporarily moved to Misraħ tal-Madonna Medjatriċi. Clients can also access ATMs at branches in Marsascala, Fgura and Paola.

Customers are encouraged to use BOV cards to affect payments, and the BOV internet and mobile banking to carry out their daily banking requirements in a faster and more convenient manner.

BOV would like to apologise to its customers for the inconvenience caused and to thank them for their patience and understanding.