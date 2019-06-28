The MSE Equity Price Index kicked-off the second half of the year slightly lower as it eased by 0.06% to 4,809.533 points. The decline was mostly due to the negative performance of BOV which, coupled with the sharp fall in Santumas Shareholdings, outweighed the gains in MIA, RS2 and PG. Meanwhile, four companies closed the day unchanged whilst trading volumes remained virtually flat at €0.39 million.

Bank of Valletta plc shed almost 4% to the €1.15 level (the lowest since mid-March 2019) on heightened activity totalling 241,013 shares. On Monday morning, BOV issued an announcement in relation to a media article published on Sunday in which it was indicated the bank is now under increased regulatory scrutiny over issues that require reform.

In this respect, BOV explained that it has already submitted to both the ECB and to the MFSA a multi-year transformation programme that is aimed at addressing all of the issues raised by the regulators. The bank added that it is fully committed to this programme and, in fact, it has already engaged the services of experienced global consultants that will assist BOV in conducting its transformation programme to strengthen the bank’s overall infrastructure, governance and controls and the risk culture at all levels of the bank.

BOV also noted that it will be making significant investment in its transformation programme with a view to ensure the sustainability of the bank’s resilience and profitability in the face of higher regulatory demands which are forcing banks with international operations to de-risk aggressively.

Santumas Shareholdings plc also posted a sharp drop today as the equity tumbled by 6.9% to the €1.35 level across 13,000 shares.

On the contrary, Malta International Airport plc was the best performing equity today with a rebound of 2.9% back to the €7.20 level albeit on thin volumes totalling 650 shares.

RS2 Software plc continued to advance and added a further 1.9% to a near two-year high of €1.59 across 19,652 shares. Last Friday, RS2 announced the appointment of Mr Jens Mahlke as Group CFO. Prior to joining RS2, Mr Mahlke used to serve as the COO and the CFO of Concardis GmbH – a leading payment service provider in Germany, Austria and Switzerland.

Four deals totalling 11,400 shares lifted the equity of PG plc 1.2% higher to the €1.64 level. The company’s Board of Directors was scheduled to meet today to consider and approve the payment of the second interim dividend for the financial year which ended on 30 April 2019.

Meanwhile, GO pc maintained its two-month high of €4.58 albeit on shallow volumes.

Low trading activity also took place in the equities of BMIT Technologies plc and Trident Estates plc both of which closed the day unchanged at €0.535 and €1.92 respectively.

HSBC Bank Malta plc retained the €1.61 level across 13,728 shares.

This morning Medserv plc announced that its subsidiary in Cyprus was awarded a contract by Total E&P Cyprus to provide shore base logistics services from its facilities in the port of Limassol for drilling activities taking place offshore Cyprus. The contract is for a period of one year with options to extend. Moreover, Medserv noted that this contract represents

another major step forward to broaden the Group’s oil and gas client portfolio within the Eastern Mediterranean region. The equity remained unchanged today.

The RF MGS Index continued to trend higher as it reached 1,141.451 points (+0.06%) – a new high since mid-January 2017. Movements in euro bond yields were, once again, very volatile today amid signs of improving trade relations between the US and China on the one hand, partly outweighed by comments made by the new ECB chief economist who indicated the central bank’s willingness to provide additional monetary stimulus if this would be necessary.

