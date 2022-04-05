The MSE Equity Price Index on Tuesday trended minimally higher to 3,608.041 points as the gains in MIA and Lombard outweighed the declines in BOV and MPC whilst GO closed unchanged. Overall activity in equities eased to just €0.07 million compared to €0.09 million yesterday.

Malta International Airport plc added 1.8% to an over two-week high of €5.80 across 2,000 shares.

The other positive performing equity today was Lombard Bank plc with a gain of 1.6% to an over three-week high of €1.88 albeit on shallow volumes.

In contrast, Bank of Valletta plc retracted by 1.3% to a fresh multi-year low of €0.76 across 54,000 shares.

A single deal of 1,725 shares forced the share price of Malta Properties Company plc to drop by 1.9% back to the €0.51 level. Shareholders as at close of trading on 13 April will be entitled to receive a final net dividend of €0.012 per share.

Meanwhile, GO plc remained at the €3.28 level after opening at a high of €3.30 (+0.6%). A total of 3,150 shares changed hands. Shareholders as at close of trading on 21 April will be entitled to receive a final net dividend of €0.09 per share.

The RF MGS Index lost 0.12% to 1,020.250 points as the 10-year benchmark German Bund yield resurfaced above the 0.6% level. On the economic front, eurozone purchasing managers’ activity in the services sector exceeded expectations in March as it signalled the strongest expansion in four months.

