The MSE Equity Price Index advanced by a minimal 0.02% to 4,811.377 points as the gains in BOV, IHI and MPC were mostly offset by the declines in MIA and RS2. Meanwhile, four companies closed the day unchanged amid a quiet day for local equities.

Bank of Valletta plc added a further 0.4% to the €1.125 level after retreating from an intra-day high of €1.15 (+2.7%). A total of 34,473 shares changed hands.

International Hotel Investments plc and Malta Properties Company plc also trended positively today albeit on trivial volumes. IHI gained 0.7% to the €0.755 level whilst MPC climbed 1.5% to recapture the €0.68 level.

Malta International Airport plc eased by 0.7% to the €7.45 level after partially recovering from an intra-day low of €7.25 (-3.3%). A total of 7,480 shares traded.

RS2 Software plc moved back to the €1.91 level across 2,094 shares. The Board of Directors of RS2 was scheduled to meet today to consider and approve the interim financial statements for the six-month period ended 30 June 2019.

Low trading activity also took place across the equities of MIDI plc (€0.64), Malita Investments plc (€0.85) and Simonds Farsons Cisk plc (€10.30) all of which closed unchanged. Today, Farsons announced that its Board of Directors is scheduled to meet on 25 September to consider and approve the interim financial statements for the six-month period ended 31 July 2019. The Directors will also consider declaring an interim dividend.

Two deals totalling 33,333 shares left the equity of HSBC Bank Malta plc at the €1.50 level.

Main Street Complex plc published its interim financial statements as at 30 June 2019 showing a 12% increase in revenue to €0.4 million and a 31% increase in pre-tax profits to €0.26 million. The Board of Directors approved the payment of a net interim dividend of €161,000 (equivalent to €0.00831 per share), representing a 32% increase from the maiden interim dividend last year. The interim dividend will be paid on 20 September 2019 to shareholders as at close of trading on 11 September 2019.

This morning, GlobalCapital plc announced that its Board of Directors is scheduled to meet on Friday 30 August to consider and approve the half-yearly financial report for the six-month period ended 30 June 2019. The equity remained inactive today.

The RF MGS Index surged by 0.32% to 1,181.831 points amid heightened downward pressure on international bond yields reflecting increased concerns over the health of the global economy.

