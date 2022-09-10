The MSE Equity Total Return Index advanced by 1.4% during the four-day trading week, as it closed at 7,709.719 points. A total of 16 equities were active, 10 of which headed north, while just two closed in the opposite direction. A total weekly turnover of nearly €0.5m was generated over 65 transactions.

In the banking sector, 13 deals for a total of 67,068 Bank of Valletta plc shares, locked in a weekly gain of 5.3%, to close at €0.895. As a result, the equity’s year-to-date loss has been brought down to 0.6%.

No movement was noted in the share price of APS Bank plc (APS), having closed at €0.64 over 6 deals.

APS announced that an extraordinary general meeting will be convened to approve an interim net dividend via a capitalisation of profits through the issue of new, fully paid up, ordinary shares at nominal value. The meeting will be held remotely on October 19, 2022.

Mapfre Middlesea plc shares gained 0.7% as 802 shares were traded. The equity closed the week at €1.53.

The best performing equity was Life Star Insurance plc, as a sole trade of just 150 shares pushed the share price 125% higher to €0.45.

Malta International Airport plc (MIA) finished the week unchanged at €5.95, despite reaching an intra-week high of €6 and touching a low of €5.85. MIA was the most liquid equity, as 16 transactions involving 27,129 shares generated a total turnover of €161,552.

Last Wednesday MIA published August’s traffic results. The Company’s traditionally busiest month lived up to expectations, with passenger movements exceeding the 700,000 mark for the first time since 2019.

A total of 712,122 passengers travelled through MIA in August, marking a recovery of 86.5% of pre-pandemic traffic. This result was registered on the back of a recovery of 84.2% in seat capacity.

The seat load factor, measuring the occupancy of the seats available on flights operated to and from Malta, reached an all-time high of 90.4%, translating into an increase of 2.4% compared to August 2019.

The top drivers of traffic for the month were Italy, the United Kingdom, France, Germany and Spain, cumulatively accounting for 67% of August’s passenger numbers.

In the IT services sector, 10 transactions involving 111,750 RS2 Software plc Ordinary shares worth €153,052 were executed. The share price advanced by 0.7% to €1.38.

A single transaction of 1,000 Harvest Technology plc shares pushed the price 3.2% higher, ending the week at €1.30.

Two contrasting sessions cancelled each other out for BMIT Technologies plc – closing the week unchanged at €0.48. This was the outcome of three transactions involving a total of 18,450 shares.

Its parent company GO plc, gained 2% as 960 shares changed hands over a single deal, to close at €3.10. Year-to-date, the equity has fallen 7.7%.

Retail conglomerate PG plc, added another 0.9% to the previous week’s gain, reaching €2.22. Three deals worth €36,075 were executed.

On the other hand, the share price of Simonds Farsons Cisk plc retracted by 2%, as a result of three deals of 898 shares. The equity ended the week at €7.60.

The worst performing equity was M&Z plc, as two trades of 3,000 shares dragged the share price 6% lower to €0.705.

In the property sector, Hili Properties plc had 24,500 shares exchange hands over a single deal, to close unchanged at €0.24.

International Hotel Investments plc registered a 2.1% increase in its share price, as a sole deal of 732 shares pushed the price up to the €0.735 price level.

Similarly, 728 Trident Estates plc shares exchanged hands in a single trade, adding 1.5% to the previous week’s gain. The equity finished the week at €1.40.

VBL plc was active twice across a total of 150,000 shares and closed at €0.216 -1.9% higher.

Santumas Shareholdings plc announced that the company’s AGM will be held on October 28, 2022.

The MSE MGS Total Return Index declined by 0.05% to 927.152 points. A total of 10 issues were active, three of which gained and five closed in the losing end. The 2.9% MGS 2032 (VI) R headed the list of gainers, as it closed 1.1% higher at €105.30. Conversely, the 2.2% MGS 2035 (I) lost 6.2%, to close at 89.26.

The MSE Corporate Bonds Total Return Index gained 0.5%, as it reached 1,161.301 points. Out of 50 active issues, 19 registered gains while another 11 lost ground. The top performer was the 6% AX

Investments Plc € 2024, as it closed 3.5% higher at €105.01. On the other hand, the 4% SP Finance plc € Secured 2029 traded 2.3% lower, to end the week at €100.03.

In the Prospects MTF market, a single issue was active. The 5% The Convenience Shop Holding plc Unsecured Callable € 2026-2029 generated a total turnover of €4,318, closing at €100.43.

This article, compiled by Jesmond Mizzi Financial Advisors Limited, does not intend to give investment advice and the contents therein should not be construed as such. The company is licensed to conduct investment services by the MFSA and is a member of the Malta Stock Exchange and the Atlas Group. The directors or related parties, including the company, and their clients are likely to have an interest in securities mentioned in this article. For further information contact Jesmond Mizzi Financial Advisors Limited at 67, Level 3, South Street, Valletta, tel: 2122 4410, or email info@jesmondmizzi.com.