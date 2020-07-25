The MSE Equity Total Return Index declined by 0.6% as it closed the week at 8,065.408 points. Out of 15 active equities, gainers and losers tallied to five-a-piece. A total weekly turnover of €0.4 million was generated across 101 transactions.

Bank of Valletta plc (BOV) was the most liquid equity, as nearly 30% of this week’s turnover took place in the banking equity. Turnover in the banking equity reached €116,213, up from €50,400 last week. A total of 121,145 shares changed hands over 29 deals, leaving no impact on the previous week’s closing price of €0.97

On Monday, BOV announced that the board shall meet on July 31, 2020 to consider and approve the group’s and the bank’s interim financial statements for the six-month financial period January 1, 2020 to June 30, 2020. On Monday,

GO plc announced that the board is scheduled to meet on August 7, 2020, to discuss the group interim unaudited financial statements for the six-month period ended June 30, 2020.

On Tuesday, it was announced that the listing authority has approved the prospectus and admissibility to listing of the 4% Cablenet Communication Systems plc Unsecured Bonds 2030 with an aggregate principal amount of up to €40 million. Seven deals involving 4,667 shares dragged the price by 1.8% into the red, ending the week at €3.36.

On Monday, its subsidiary, BMIT Technologies plc, announced that the board is scheduled to meet on August 7, 2020, to discuss the group interim unaudited financial statements for the six-month period ended June 30, 2020. The equity closed 0.4% lower at €0.482, as 61,205 shares were spread across 10 transactions.

RS2 Software plc was trading flat on Monday but ended the week almost 1% lower at €2.34. A total of 34,278 shares changed hands across nine transactions. On a year-to-date basis, the equity is up by 9.4%.

HSBC Bank Malta plc was active but closed unchanged at €0.95. Three deals involving 18,050 shares were executed.

Meanwhile, Lombard Bank Malta plc gained 1% to close at €2.06. On Thursday, the bank announced that the board shall be meeting on August 27, 2020 to consider and approve the group’s and the bank’s interim financial statements for the half-year ended June 30, 2020.

On Wednesday, Malta International Airport plc (MIA) announced that the Annual General Meeting has been postponed to November 11, 2020, in the interest of health and safety of the company’s shareholders.

BMIT Technologies scheduled to meet on August 7

Meanwhile, the board is scheduled to meet on July 29, 2020, to consider, and if deemed appropriate, approve the company’s interim financial statements for the first six months of the year ended June 30, 2020. On Friday, MIA also announced that during the first three weeks of July, the airport handled around 84,000 arriving and departing passengers.

MIA was trading higher on Thursday at €5.65 but did not manage to sustain the gain, as it ended the week at €5.50. This translated into a 1.8% decline as a result of 11 transactions involving 6,833 shares.

Another negative performer was International Hotel Investments plc as it closed at the €0.54 price level, equivalent to a 3.6% drop. Three deals involving 32,150 shares were executed.

Retail conglomerate, PG plc, managed to recoup the loss recorded during the week, to close 0.5% higher at €1.94. A total of 17,824 shares were spread over 10 deals.

Simonds Farsons Cisk plc traded three times over 1,752 shares. The equity closed higher on Monday but the gain was offset the following day, to close the week unchanged at €7.95. No more trading activity was recorded during the rest of the week.

This week’s top performer was Plaza Centres plc, as it jumped by 15% to finish the week at €0.975 – the highest price in a month. A total of 5,300 shares changed ownership over three deals.

Similarly, Mapfre Middlesea plc reached a one-month high price of €2.02, translating into a positive 1% movement in price. This was the outcome of a sole deal of 1,902 shares.

Five deals involving 47,596 GlobalCapital plc shares resulted into a positive 8% change in price. The equity ended the week three cents higher at €0.39.

On Monday, Malta Properties Company plc announced that the board is scheduled to meet August 10, 2020, to discuss the group interim unaudited financial statements for the six-month period ended June 30, 2020.

The equity was active but closed flat at €0.535. On a similar note, two deals involving 5,400 Malita Investments plc shares did not alter the equity’s previous closing price of €0.91.

On Tuesday, Tigne’ Mall plc announced its intention to hold the Annual General Meeting on September 9, 2020. The equity did not record any trading activity during the week.

On Thursday, Harvest Technology plc announced that the board is scheduled to meet on July 28, 2020 to consider, and if deemed fit, approve the interim financial statements for the six-month period ended June 30, 2020. The board shall also consider the distribution of an interim dividend to shareholders listed on the register as at July 31, 2020.

No trading activity was recorded during the week.

On Thursday, Grand Harbour Marina plc announced that it shall be availing itself of the extension period granted under the regulations and shall therefore hold its Annual General Meeting, during which the annual accounts shall be laid before the shareholders for approval, on September 11, 2020.

Meanwhile, the board is scheduled to meet on August 26, 2020 to consider and, if deemed appropriate, approve the half-yearly report for the first six months of the year ended on June 30, 2020.

The equity was not active during the week.

In the fixed-income market, the MSE MGS Total Return Index gained 65 basis points. A total of 19 issues were active, of which 12 advanced while five lost ground. The 2.2% MGS 2035 (I) registered the best performance, as it closed 4.8% higher at €120.00. Conversely, the 2.3% MGS 2029 (II) ended the week 1.7% lower at €115.00.

The MSE Corporate Bonds Total Return Index managed to recoup its previous week’s decline, as it gained 0.6%, reaching 1,083.55 points. Out of 39 active issues, 21 headed north while another five closed in the opposite direction. The 4.25% Best Deal Properties Holding plc € Secured Bonds 2024 headed the list of gainers, as it closed 2.5% higher at €102.50. On the other hand, the 4% International Hotel Invetsments plc Secured € 2026 lost 1.5%, ending the week at €100.51.

In the Prospects MTF market, 11 issues were active, as a total turnover of €92,471 was generated over 16 deals. The 5% Luxury Living Finance plc € Secured Bonds 2028 and the 5% The Convenience Shop Holding plc Unsecured Callable € 2026-2029 were the most active issues.

This article, which was compiled by Jesmond Mizzi Financial Advisors Limited, does not intend to give investment advice and the contents therein should not be construed as such. The Company is licensed to conduct investment services by the MFSA and is a Member of the Malta Stock Exchange and a member of the Atlas Group. The directors or related parties, including the company, and their clients are likely to have an interest in securities mentioned in this article. For further information contact Jesmond Mizzi Financial Advisors Limited at 67, Level 3, South Street, Valletta, or on Tel: 21224410, or email info@jesmondmizzi.com