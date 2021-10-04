After recently initiating renovation works on its Paola and Żurrieq branches, Bank of Valletta's Siġġiewi branch will be the next to get an upgrade.

Bank of Valletta said it has recently embarked on a project to modernise its fleet of branches and set out a more appealing environment for both customers and employees.

“An integral part of our BOV 2023 strategy is to holistically redesign customer touch points to service the needs of today’s customers,” Kenneth Farrugia, chief retail banking officer at Bank of Valletta, said.

The bank’s retail network specialists have been working on an intensive plan to improve the branch experience for its customers.

“The positive feedback we’ve received on our new Sliema branch bolsters our confidence in these renovations, as we are transforming our branches into customer-centric banking hubs,” Farrugia added.

Due to extensive works and mindful of the safety of its customers, the BOV Siġġiewi branch will be temporarily closed as from Sunday, October 10, for approximately three months.

Cashiering services will be provided from the Qormi branch from Monday to Saturday between 8.30am and noon. Non-cashier services, such as home loans, personal loans, investments and applications for new services, will be available by appointment from BOV Qormi branch.

The ATM located at Siġġiewi branch will remain in service for customers’ availability until deemed safe. Other nearby ATMs are located at Qormi branch, Ta’ Farsina Qormi and at Pavi Shopping Mall.

Customers are encouraged to use BOV cards to effect payments and the BOV internet and mobile banking to carry out their daily banking requirements for a faster and more convenient manner.

Over the past year, Bank of Valletta has been working to standardise, reinforce and streamline its branch experience.

“Our long-term strategy pivots around our customers’ experience. While we are working on smoothening the customer’s digital experience, we also acknowledge the importance of our branch customers and how these deserve to be welcomed in a more modernised environment,” Farrugia noted.

Bank of Valletta would like to apologise to its customers for the inconvenience caused and to thank them for their kind patience and understanding.