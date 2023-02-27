Bank of Valletta and Saint James Hospital have collaborated to facilitate the financing of procedures undertaken at Saint James Hospital for both medical and med-aesthetic procedures.

Bank of Valletta has a suite of personal lending products that provide affordable finance for a variety of reasons, including medical and med-aesthetic procedures.

Teaming up with Saint James Hospital provides an added benefit, since the processing fees of BOV’s Personal Loan will be reimbursed by Saint James Hospital in full, thereby further helping customers.

Medical and med-aesthetic procedures have today become common medical and household topics. With shifting consumer attitudes and trends about health and well-being, such procedures are becoming more common, and more customers are turning to specialised clinics and hospitals to have such procedures done.

Customers of Saint James Hospital, who are interested in medical and med-aesthetic procedures and who would like to obtain a personal loan, can benefit from the Saint James Plus – Finance Your Health scheme. Customers who would like to know more about this programme can visit Saint James Hospital in person or enquire through the Saint James Hospital website.

The provision of added benefits under BOV’s Personal Loan products, that also include free life cover for loans up to €25,000, is another way of improving the customer experience and making personal finance more affordable.

The provision of lending is subject to the bank’s normal lending criteria, and it is at the bank’s discretion to finance any of the provided services.

More information about available medical and med-aesthetic procedures can be obtained from www.stjameshospital.com. Further information on BOV personal loans can be obtained from www.bov.com.

All loans are subject to normal bank lending criteria and final approval from the bank. The term of the loan must not go beyond retirement age. Benefit of free life cover applies to a maximum of €25,000 per loan, until age 69 or until the loan account is closed whichever is the earlier.