Safeguarding of the bank during uncertain times and the future of risk management were among the topics discussed during a five-day internal staff training conference organised by Bank of Valletta.

Various speakers from the University of Malta, McKinsey, Deloitte, ESG Alliance, Grant Thornton, Avant Garde, BDO Chapelle Consulting and BOV personnel shared their knowledge and expertise. Self-care sessions focusing on mindfulness and mental well-being were also on the agenda.

Our full line-up of speakers made excellent additions to the conference as the team discussed agile risk management, climate change, artificial intelligence, digitalisation and various other topics

Conference participants challenged their climate change knowhow during an ESG quiz entitled ‘Climate Change: A Global Jenga Game’. The quiz was designed by the bank’s ESG Unit with the assistance of the Julian’s Pathfinder Foundation, a foundation supported by the bank aimed at supporting gifted children in reaching their full potential.

The bank’s chairperson Gordon Cordina, director Alfred Mifsud, CEO Kenneth Farrugia and chief risk officer Miguel Borg spoke about the challenges and opportunities of emerging technologies and climate change on the bank’s strategy and operations.

Borg said: “Our full line-up of speakers made excellent additions to the conference as the team discussed agile risk management, climate change, artificial intelligence, digitalisation and various other topics of interest to the bank and the Maltese economy.”