300 boxes of food and €5,000 donated to the Foodbank and St Jeanne Antide Foundation

As BOV staff could not get together to celebrate Christmas, they decided to bring some cheer to people in need and embarked on a mission to collect as many non-perishable food items and other basic products as possible.

BOV branches directed their efforts towards helping St Jeanne Antide Foundation, donating toys, food items, personal hygiene and cleaning products. Other BOV departments collected non-perishable food items for the Foodbank Lifeline Foundation. Employees working from home donated money towards these causes, and the bank then topped up the fund. In total, €5,000 together with 300 boxes brimming with necessary items were collected and donated.

BOV San Ġwann staff members posing with boxes of non-perishable food items collected for the Foodbank Lifeline Foundation.

“As soon as the appeal to staff was issued, the BOV spirit simply shone through! We are ecstatic that we managed to collect so much. It was a true team effort, with a lot of planning and logistical coordination going on behind the scenes. Our vans went all around the Malta and Gozo, collecting the numerous boxes from our branches and departments to ensure that the items were delivered well in time for Christmas!,” said Mary Rose Deguara, a member of the BOV team who worked relentlessly to make this initiative a success. Jes Sciberras, one of the coordinators of the campaign, added: “When we work together, amazing things happen. All of us at Bank of Valletta feel humbled to share our blessings with struggling individuals and families. They definitely deserve a break. We hope that more and more groups will act upon these foundations’ appeals to help make 2021 that little bit brighter for all those whom every day is a battle.”

The Foodbank Lifeline Foundation provides individuals and families who find themselves in crisis due to benefit delays, low income, homelessness, sickness or housing issues, with enough food to cover them in the short-term until a more long-term solution is found.

St Jeanne Antide Foundation helps very vulnerable individuals and families facing complex life challenges, many of whom are doing their utmost to return to work, dealing with domestic violence, have severe illness in their family or are struggling with financial difficulties.

More information on how one can support the FoodBank Lifeline and St Jeanne Antide Foundations can be found on https://www.foodbanklifeline.com and https://www.antidemalta.org/.