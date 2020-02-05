Staff from the Bank of Valletta Customer Service Centre embarked on a mission to collect as much food items as possible for the Foodbank Lifeline Foundation, managing to collect 200kg of varied food items.

Noel Vassallo, head customer experience at BOV together with some of the staff presented the collected items to Anne McKenna, board member of the Foodbank Lifeline Foundation Malta.

“At the Customer Service Centre, we hold a number of initiatives during the year through which our staff come together to assist charitable institutions. This brings us together as a team and ensures that we give back to our community,” said Vassallo.

“This time round, after we heard the appeal by the Foodbank we opted to work towards helping this noble charity.”

McKenna thanked all BOV Customer Service Centre staff for their donation, saying: “Such collections allow the Foodbank to live by their credo that no child or adult should ever experience hunger. The Foodbank Lifeline Foundation Malta provides non-perishable emergency seven-day food packs to individuals, couples or families who are struggling to find money for food.

“To ensure that we support those who are in desperate need, we assist people who have been referred to us by social workers from different national agencies. The majority of people seeking the support of the Foodbank are Maltese families going through financial difficulties.”

More information on how to donate to the Foodbank can be found on https://www.foodbanklifeline.com/donate.